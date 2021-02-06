Stakeholders in the education sector have asked government to bailout schools that are on the verge of closing because they are not able to put in place Covid-19 standard operating procedures in order to re-open.

This follows government’s decision to re-open schools in a phased manner after months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, President Museveni announced that semi-candidates will resume classes on March 1. These include students in P6, S3 and S5.

Unfortunately some schools have closed and others are straining to put in place the ministry of Health’s Standard Operating Procedures in order to operate.

Hiring more teachers and putting up more classrooms blocks are some of the requirements that should be in place to realize physical distance among students.

The secretary general of Uganda National Teachers’ Union (UNATU), Filbert Baguma urged government to fully open schools for all learners since their stay at home is more dangerous.

He said if government does not help out some schools the entire burden will be pushed to the already struggling parents whose incomes were affected by the pandemic.

Patrick Kaboyo from the Federation of Non-State Education Institutions agreed with Baguma.

He said the ministry of Education and Sports should ask for a supplementary budget to help schools recover from the Covid-19 shock.

Kaboyo said government should also provide free or subsidised internet to schools to aid online learning.

Ongom William Olara, the deputy headteacher in charge of administration at Jinja SSS said they are currently operating without many challenges but predicted that they will be overwhelmed soon.