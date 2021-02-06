President Yoweri Museveni has said that save for the internal weaknesses; the ruling National Resistance Movement party enjoys the widest support in the country.

“It’s not easy to defeat NRM politically because for the last 60 years, we have never let down anybody. Sentimentally, NRM has over 80% support of Ugandans and that’s what we had hoped to get in elections. Don’t mind about people who didn’t turn up to vote,”Museveni said.

The President made the remarks on Saturday during celebrations to mark 40years when 40 combatants took to the Luweero bushes through the attack at Kabamba on this exact date to launch an epic five-year struggle that ushered the National Resistance Movement into power.

The attack on Kabamba led to the formation of the National Resistance Army which later metamorphosed into the current army, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces.

Museveni explained that Ugandans love the NRM because it has succeeded where earlier government had failed.

“How can you achieve transformation when you have a manager like Idi Amin? He didn’t care about transformation and African issues. We opposed him for his additional mistakes and not knowing what to do. He thought it was a joke but we said Amin out. Uganda-which was a collapsed state is now one of the world’s fastest-growing economies with an expanded GDP. Everything is now in surplus and with peace no one can legitimately oppose NRM. Those opposing NRM are parasites. We shall isolate you.”

Citing peace, Museveni said Northern Uganda is now booming with businesses whereas in West Nile, locals returned from exile where they had been forced by earlier governments.

The President said in Buganda the NRM supported the monarchy provided other people are free to enjoy their rights.

“For instance in Northern Uganda , they would tell lies that we are against them yet we stood with them against Idi Amin. How can you say we are against them? After some time, the liars are exposed and get rid of them. There is no way anybody can defeat NRM, otherwise from its own internal weaknesses.”

Congratulates UPDF

Sending congratulatory messages to the UPDF, Museveni said he is happy that for the past 40 years, the army has tremendously supported Uganda’s transformation journey.

“I thank the UPDF for being able to defend the country even when you dont have everything you want. A poor man must defend his home. Uganda is a good example of how you can defend your country even without of all you want,” he said.

The President noted that in the coming term, he would concentrate much on social-economic transformation of the people because there is still a gap.

“The health centres and roads among other are there but social-economic transformation is lacking. People need to stop working for the stomach. This is one of the biggest things to work on.”

He however noted that when everyone joins the money economy, the challenge will now be lack of enough market but noted this would be tackled through the East African integration that will create a wider market for goods.