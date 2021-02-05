President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces has redeployed Maj.Gen.Muzeeyi Sabiiti in a new position.

According to a message seen by the Nile Post, Sabiiti has now been appointed as the new General Manager for Luwero Industries.

Luwero Industries is a subsidiary of the National Enterprises Corporation(NEC), the business arm of the UPDF.

Sabiiti now replaces Brig.Octavius Butuuro who has been appointed the deputy commandant of the Senior Command and Staff College Kimaka in Jinja district.

When contacted for comment on the matter, the Deputy UPDF spokesperson, Lt Col Deo Akiiki confirmed the development.

Sabiiti was late last year dropped as the Deputy Inspector General of Police and replaced by Maj.Gen.Paul Lokech.

He had served in the position since 2018 when he was appointed by President Museveni but has previously served as the Military police commandant and also as the deputy commander for Special Forces Command an elite force mandated with protecting the president and members of the First Family.

Considered as one of Museveni’s blue -eyed boys, Sabiiti will now head the Luwero Industries in Nakasongola, a the small-arms industry, owned by the UPDF .

President Museveni last year said the country is soon scaling up the manufacture of its own defence weapons for self –protection and this will be done at the Luwero Industries.