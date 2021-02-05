The former Electoral Commission (EC) spokesperson Jotham Taremwa, has asked Ugandans to accept that there is no election without irregularities.

Speaking during NBS Media Round Table, Taremwa said: “There is no perfect election. There is no one who goes in an election to lose. When you lose, it is not easy to reverse that thinking. The solution is to go to court, present your facts, and the court will decide,”he said.

He noted that Ugandans should realise that a stable Uganda benefits all of them adding that each election is a lesson for the next.

“We have to congratulate Ugandans for turning up to elect leaders of their choice. I acknowledge the contribution of the EC in ensuring that these elections happen. This is an important milestone for us as a country,”he said.

He said that although elections are done, there is still more to talk about regarding how the electoral process went down.

“What Hon. Kyagulanyi has done is the right and civil thing to do. We should encourage civility to handle issues in the courts of law rather than take the disagreements to the streets,”he said.

Taremwa asked the leaders who have gone through to lead the reconciliation efforts adding there is life after the elections.