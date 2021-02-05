President Yoweri Museveni has urged Ugandans to move on since elections are over.

“I congratulate you for taking part in the elections. You saw how peaceful the presidential and parliamentary election was. Elections are now finished. Start working, don’t waste time on electioneering and quarrelling,” Museveni said on Thursday evening while updating the country on the Coronavirus situation.

According to the President, now is the time for Ugandans to resume work since time for electioneering is over.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Sam Kutesa re-echoed the same sentiments last month while meeting diplomats from foreign missions in Kampala to brief them about the just concluded elections.

“Messages of congratulations have been received. The observers have referred to the election as peaceful, free and fair and the results reflecting the will of the majority of our people. Ugandans have spoken and the country must move on. As we go into the next chapter in our democratic journey, many lessons have been learnt and the government will continue to sensitize its people to appreciate and understand that in enjoying their rights, every person is under obligation to act in accordance with the law,”Kutesa said.

The comments by President Museveni and the Foreign Affairs Minister come on the backdrop of National Unity Platform president, Robert Kyagulanyi who has protested against the outcome of the January 14, 2021 polls citing irregularities.

Earlier this week, Kyagulanyi’s lawyer petitioned the Supreme Court to challenge the results of the elections.

“The petitioner prays that the first respondent (Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni ) was not validly elected as the President of the Republic of Uganda. The election should be annulled and set aside and a fresh election be conducted in accordance with the law,” Kyagulanyi’s petition where Museveni, Electoral Commission and the Attorney General are listed as respondents says.

Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner with 6,042898 votes representing 58.38% and Kyagulanyi as the runners up with 3631437 votes.