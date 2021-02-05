Barely a fortnight after the chaotic Entebbe Mayoral election, the area Divisional Police Commander, Superintendent of Police Michael Kasigire has been transferred.

There was chaos later last month in Entebbe after the Entebbe Electoral Commission announced independent and NRM leaning candidate, Fabrice Rulinda as the winner of the mayoral race.

Consequently, members of the ruling NRM and Democratic Party broke into chaos prompting a joint force of the soldiers from the Special Forces Command and police to fire bullets and teargas to disperse the protestors.

However, in the resulting melee, Eric Kyeyune, a boda boda rider and the NRM chairman Kitubulu Katabi was shot dead whereas over five others were injured and rushed to hospital.

In the latest transfers, Kasigire has been sent to Serere as the District Police Commander and has been replaced by Superintendent of Police, Ezra Tugume who has been in Bukedea.

The Nile Post has however learnt that Kasigire’s transfer from Entebbe to Serere stems from the recent chaos in the Entebbe during the mayoral elections and the manner in which the situation was handled leading to death of one person and others left injured.