A total of 90 police commanders have been transferred in the latest changes in the police force, the Nile Post has learnt.

According to a message by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj.Gen.Paul Lokech, the transfers take immediate effect.

The transfers have seen Superintendent of Police Andrew Mugarura deployed as the new North West Nile deputy Regional Police Commander from the Police Human Resource Management headquarters in Naguru whereas Superintendent of Police, Robert Ojandu is now the new deputy RPC for Kiira region.

The transfers have also seen Superintendent of Police Joab Wabwire moved from Moyo to North Kyoga region as deputy RPC whereas David Wamunyerere from Savannah region has now been sent to Bukedi North as the deputy RPC.

The changes have also seen 14 Divisional or District Police Commanders transferred to new areas and among them is Michael Kasigire from Entebbe and has been moved to Serere and replaced by Ezra Tugume from Bukedea.

The transfers effected by Maj.Gen.Paul Lokech have also seen Superintendent of Police, Bernard Mugerwa moved from Lira and sent to the police headquarters pending new deployment whereas Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Kamar has been sent to the Police headquarters from Kagadi district pending new deployment.

According to the message, ASP Ivan Kareiga who has been the officer in charge of Katwe Police station has been sent to Police headquarters pending new deployment and has been replaced by ASP Jefferson Agona from Arivu police station in Arua district.

The changes have also seen ASP Kennedy Ssebaggala sent to Police headquarters in Naguru from Bweyogere where he has been serving as the officer in charge of the police station and has been replaced by Paul Kangave who recently completed his course.