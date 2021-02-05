The President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping has congratulated Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on re-election for the sixth term as the President of Uganda.

In his message, Jinping said he believes that under Museveni’s leadership, Uganda will continue to make even greater achievements in materializing her vision on national development.

“It is with great pleasure to learn that you have been re-elected as President of the Republic of Uganda. On behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people and in my own name, I wish to extend our sincere congratulations and best wishes to you. I believe that under your leadership, Uganda will continue to make even greater achievements in materializing her vision on national development,” he said.

Mutual friendship

The Chinese leader said Uganda and China enjoy cordial relations that he said will always flourish.

“We have all along enjoyed mutual support and trust and plenty of cooperation. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries have been tiding over the difficulty together, supporting each other, thus composing a chapter of fighting the pandemic in friendship and solidarity. I attach great importance to developing China-Uganda relations and wish to work with you to promote China-Uganda Comprehensive Cooperation partnership for new achievements so as to better our two countries and peoples,” he said.

Other leaders

In other messages to Museveni, The United Bank for Africa directors Joseph Balikuddembe and Chioma Mang also congratulated the President-Elect upon his victory and pledged to support government’s efforts in the creation of social-economic transformation.

“We recognize the importance of a strong collaboration with the private sector in achieving your various economic objectives towards the creation of socio-economic transformation in Uganda. United Bank of Africa is committed to supporting government in her development efforts and improvement of life for the people of Uganda.

The board chairperson of the Presidential CEO Forum Ms. Barbara Mulwana said the extension of Museveni’s mandate as the President of Uganda and the NRM party by the people of Uganda is a vote of confidence in the ideals espoused by Museveni and the party.

“As a business leader, I am confident that we shall continue to enjoy peace and stability and a conducive business environment geared at facilitating investment in the country and that we shall be able to build on the tremendous progress achieved over the last five years,” she said.

The Honorary Consul general of the Republic of Serbia Jovan Latincic prayed for God’s blessings on the President, government and the people of Uganda.

“We appreciate your contribution to the traditional good relations between our two countries and do hope it will be extended to the fields of politics, defence, economy, science, education and others for the mutual benefit of our two great nations,” he said.

Other messages came from the Secretary-General of the Union of Muslim Councils for East Central and Southern Africa Sheikh Haroun Rashid Kasangaki who said President Museveni’s victory is a great testimony that the majority of Ugandans deeply cherish and support his pragmatic and developmental leadership.

“Your dynamic and conducive leadership has greatly steered the country in achieving tangible growth as well as promoting democratic governance. The union of Muslim Councils is highly indebted to your individual efforts and those of government that have transformed our dear country and created sustainable peace, harmony, development and freedom in Uganda in addition to promoting the integration of East Africa and Africa,” he said.

The joint Managing Director of Madhvani Group, Mayur M Madhvani pledged the groups cooperation in participating in the economic growth and development of the country.

“The next five years will indeed be challenging and we as a group pledge our cooperation in participating in the economic growth and development of the country and particularly look forward to the improvement of the cross border trade with our neighbours, the successful commissioning of Amuru Sugar Works in partnership with the government as well as the introduction of an ethanol blending policy. We are assuring you of our cooperation to working towards a better Uganda for our citizens,” Madhvani said.