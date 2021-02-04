A week ago, the entertainment industry celebrated the posthumous birthday of the fallen musician Moses Ssekibogo Nakintije aka Mowzey Radio.

The singer’s death in 2018 came as a shock to many and to date his legacy lives on as most of his fans, friends, and fellow artistes still celebrate his works.

As one way of paying tribute to the fallen singer, Hajara Namukwaya alias Spice Diana and Douglas Mayanja alias weasel among others visited the family of the late.

Speaking to the media, Namukwaya said it was incumbent upon her to visit the family of Radio because he was her best friend.

“The late Radio was my good friend and he did a lot for me. So I feel that it is necessary for me to come and visit the family because I know they need us,”she said.

Namukwaya reminded artistes to always remember their friends when they are no longer alive.

“One day we shall also need to be remembered and I request my friends to stand with my mother and the family at large, if I die. That’s why it’s important to come and remember the family of the late. I am sure we shall also need the same,”she said.

Spice Diana gifted the family with some basic household items.

In his remarks, Weasel said that he can’t forget Radio because he was one the best artistes Uganda had ever had.

Weasel’s mother who also lost a son, AK 47, under similar circumstances said that at least Radio’s killer is known and was brought to book unlike her case where she was told that the file had gone missing.

Radio’s mother Jane Kasuubo said she still feels the pain of losing her son as if it happened few days ago.

She thanked the artistes that have been there for her since the singer passed on including; Bobi Wine, Spice Diana, The B2C, Weasel, and John Blaq among others.

Mowzey Radio breathed his last on February 1 2018 at Case Clinic following severe head injuries sustained during a bar brawl in Entebbe

Mowzey was born on January 25, 1985.