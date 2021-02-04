The MTV Africa Music Awards that were set to be hosted in Kampala this month have been postponed indefinitely, the organizers have announced.

MTV Base Africa made the announcement on Twitter, giving no reasons as to why such a decision has been passed.

MTV Base is postponing the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards. We will keep fans updated as we have more news.

The awards have been fought by Bobi Wine’s bankrollers Jeffrey Smith and Robert Amsterdam recently, asking the organizers to reconsider the event altogether.

“By holding a global awards show in partnership with #Uganda’s dictatorship, @MTVBaseAfrica

“will not only be lending itself to whitewashing the regime’s crimes but also implicate all nominated artists,” Jeffrey Smith posted.