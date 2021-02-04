Voting in Kikuube district stopped prematurely yesterday after locals chose to destroy the ballot papers in over alleged vote rigging.

This came after unidentified men stormed some of the polling stations and started ticking ballot papers.

The locals said they were over powered by the men who they suspect to have come from Buhimba Ward B in Kikuube.

“I had come to vote and I saw three cars that stormed the polling station. I was going to cast my vote and I was kicked down and fought by the men,” said Kiiza Agileo a resident of Nyantwe village.

The ballot papers for the female councillors contesting for Buhimba East ward were missing at Nyantwe fellowship polling station puzzling the voters who asked for the election to be repeated.

At Kazinga polling station, a few kilometres from Nyantwe polling station, the men suspected of vote rigging were confronted by the locals.

The tearing of ballot papers was led by the agents of the candidates Catherine Businge (NRM) and Susan Nalwanga (IND/NRM leaning).

Left without hope, a section of locals demanded for their right to vote saying they were tired of this level of impunity.

“We are tired of those men always storming polling stations. We are tired of their impunity,” said Bridget Katusabe.

The Kikuube district returning officer Peter Otim, said the Electoral Commission is carrying out investigations into the matter.

“We have heard of such claims and we have sent our team on the ground to investigate what exactly happened,” said Otim.