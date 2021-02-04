Former Lord’s Resistance Army(LRA) commander, Dominic Ongwen will later today know his fate when the International Criminal Court delivers its judgment.

Ongwen, 45, faces over 70 charges from offences committed while serving as a commander in the rebel outfit commanded by Joseph Kony.

However, in his defence, the rebel commander lined up over 60 defence witnesses including local leaders in Northern Uganda, former LRA fighters, former Kony wives, former UPDF soldiers, witch doctors and former LDU members to defend him in the court.

In his defence, the 45-year old says he was abducted by rebels at a tender age and brainwashed to join their movement.

He insists that he is not personally liable for any crimes since he was also a victim of the abductions and was a slave of the rebel movement.

The International Criminal Court will, however, give its verdict after weighing evidence from both the prosecution and Ongwen’s arguments in the case.

The Ugandan government in 2005 referred five top LRA leaders including Joseph Kony, Vincent Otti, Raska Lukwiya, Dominic Ongwen and Odhiambo Okot to the ICC for war crimes and crimes against humanity in northern Uganda.

However, of these, only Ongwen and Kony are still alive with the rest believed to have been killed,

For Ongwen is accused of commanding LRA rebels who attacked four camps for displaced people in Pajule in Pader District, Abok, Lukodi, Odek in Gulu and Oyam districts killing, raping and looting among other crimes committed by the insurgents.

Nicknamed the “White Ant”, Ongwen is the first LRA commander to face trial over the insurgency in Northern Uganda.