The European Union (EU) delegation in Uganda has applauded the National Unity Platform former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine’s decision to petition the Supreme Court in his efforts to overturn the 2021 presidential election results.

At least 12 EU delegates visited Kyagulanyi at his home in Magere on Thursday morning and entered into a private meeting with him. Media was not allowed to participate in the meeting.

Shortly after the meeting, Attilio Pacifici, who is the Head of the European Union delegation in the country told journalists that the purpose of their meeting was to exchange views and hear concerns of NUP following a highly contested election.

“We value and encourage dialogue with and between all political actors and we look forward to meetings with other political parties in the near future,” Pacifici said.

Pacifici applauded the NUP leadership for choosing democratic and legal means while claiming their victory instead of making statements that may incite violence.

” All electoral contestation should be addressed by the courts of law. We therefore call upon all parties to refrain from violence,” the EU head of delegation said.

NUP party spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi told journalists that NUP presented to the delegates that many of their supporters continue to be under illegal detention across the whole country and urged them to hold government accountable of such violations instead of keeping quiet.

Kyagulanyi on his part, through a post on his Facebook page said that they appreciated the EU for supporting the country’s efforts towards democratisation and the greater respect for human rights.

Kyagulanyi added that the NUP reiterated its position that they are non-violent but added that peace must as a necessity be accompanied by justice.

“Ugandans are demanding for transparency and accountability after the January 14th election and we shall continue using all lawful avenues to reclaim and assert the will of the people. We hope that all Ugandans and friends of Uganda will continue to push for these timeless values in word and action – democracy, good governance and the rule of law,” Kyagulanyi said.

The EU delegates will now be expected to visit other political parties in Uganda as well.