Jaffari Muyinda

The Electoral Commission in Mayuge district has been forced to cancel elections in Mayuge town council after the name of one of the candidates was found missing on the ballot paper and another had an interchanged symbol and photograph.

Drama ensued after ballot papers for the Mayuge LC3 chairperson race were found with photographs and symbols of candidates that had been interchanged on the ballot paper.

The defects on the ballot called for cancellation of the polls in the area.

Muhamad Bagualaine Mutalemwa one of the candidates said he should be compensated for the time and money he spent during campaigns.

“This was not our fault so the Electoral Commission upon cancelling the polls should compensate us for the money we spent during campaigns and then let it be a lesson to the commission that there must be verification of candidates’ details before printing,” he said.

Another candidate, Sande Gabudiel Zirabamuzaale said he is going to petition court on the matter.

Voters in the area were frustrated with the confusion which is believed to have been the cause of the low voter turn up in the election.

Sarah Kezia Birungi, the Mayuge district returning officer said they are waiting for communication from the headquarters on the way forward.