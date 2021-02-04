The Magistrates Court at Buganda Road has issued an arrest warrant against celebrated city pastor, Franklin Mondo Mugisha to answer charges of obtaining money by false pretense.

Mondo who also faces charges of conspiracy to defraud in regards to a shs4.5 billion case involving fake government scholarships has on several occasions failed to honor court summons prompting the prosecution lawyers to request for an arrest warrant.

Whereas during the previous court session the celebrated and flamboyant pastor’s lawyers told court that he had flown to South Africa for treatment and that he would be back soon, the same narrative was repeated on Thursday but the prosecutors objected to the claims.

The state lawyers told court that Mondo’s lawyers had failed to produce medical forms to confirm his admission to hospital in South Africa.

In response, the trial grade one magistrate, Gladys Kamasanyu issued an arrested warrant against Mondo saying it is only the warrant that can have him forcefully brought to court.

The development comes a few weeks after Mondo said he had fled the country to seek asylum in South Africa citing witch-hunt on framed charges.

In a related development, local gospel musician Margaret Kayima alias Maggie Kayima also known as Nabbi Omukazi has been further remanded by the same court.

Kayima is accused of allegedly trying to help Pastor Siraj Ssemanda escape punishment after fleecing a number of his followers more than shs4.5 billion in fake state house scholarship programmes where he is charged together with Pastor Mondo Mugisha and one jimmy Arinaitwe.

On Thursday, the singer was granted bail on one file but the magistrate said she could not leave Kigo prison since she has two pending files.

The magistrate remanded Kayima together with her two other co-accused to Kigo prison until February 12, 2020.