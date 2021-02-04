Brig Felix Kulayigye of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) MPs has said that abducting of citizens is a criminal offence that should be condemned.

Kulayigye’s comments at a time when countless Ugandans, mainly political activists and opposition supporters continue to be kidnapped and taken to unknown places by people who are reportedly plain clothed armed security men.

Many activists and ordinary citizens now dread vehicles called ‘drones’ that have been cited a lot in a number of the kidnaps.

Speaking on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze on Thursday, Kulayigye said that kidnaps should be a thing of the past and condemned the practice, saying that if anyone has a problem with a citizen, they should simply arrest and present them in courts of law.

“Abduction is criminal. You declare once you have someone in your custody, the family should be informed. I condemn abduction and I want to be on record for that,” Kulayigye said.

Last week, the deputy inspector general of police Maj Gen Paul Lokech issued a 48-hour ultimatum to police to take to court within 48 hours all people that were recently abducted by security operatives.

The order was made to the crime Intelligence director, Brig Gen Chris Ddamulira and his Criminal Investigation Directorate boss AIGP Grace Akullo.

With most of the abductions having occurred in the run-up and aftermath of the general elections, National Unity Platform president, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has already claimed that most of the abducted citizens are attached to his party and that their only crime is because they support him.

Kulayigye said political actors like Kyagulanyi should determine whether the country moves forward or stay ‘in the electioneering mode’.

“Elections come, elections go. The decision to move forward is going to be determined in Kampala,” Kulayigye added.