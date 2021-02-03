The minister for the Presidency, Esther Mbayo, has urged the newly appointed Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and their deputies not to be compromised in their line of duty.

The newly appointed RDCs are under going a three day training course in a bid to mentor them with managerial and leadership skills held at Esella hotel Wakiso district.

She asked them to be ideologically clear in the execution of their duties and avoid being comprised.

“Please desist from fighting one another, work in harmony. If you are not on good terms with each other, you have your immediate supervisor but try as much as possible to do the right thing,”she advised.

Mbayo also cautioned them to engage youth to find out why NRM party lost in some of parts of the country.

“Most regions [NRM] performed well. In the central region we did not perform well and in some areas of eastern Uganda including Busoga where I come from. It is your duty to know why we did not perform well,”she said.

Regarding land issues, Mbayo asked the RDCs to be mediators and not the judge in such matters adding that they should monitor both local and central government programmes.

She urged them to do their work in the rightful way and avoid being misled by those who always misinterpret their mandate.