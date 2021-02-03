The Police and the Uganda Red Cross Society have given contradicting figures in regards the number of people who perished in the Tuesday night accident along the Fort Portal – Kasese road.

The grisly accident saw a speeding Canter truck transporting people going for burial collide with another car and during the melee, three other cars rammed into them.

On Wednesday morning, the Uganda Red Cross Society spokesperson, Irene Nakasiita said at least 32 people had been confirmed dead and five others rushed to Kilembe Hospital with serious injuries.

However, according to a statement by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Vincent Twesige, the Rwenzori region police spokesperson, only 10 people died in the accident.

“Ten people have been confirmed dead in a road accident that happened last night at Kanyansi between Hima and Rugendabala on the Kasese – Fortportal Road. The Police together with the team from the Red Cross Soceity responded to the scene immediately,”Twesige said.

He explained that the accident involved five vehicles including a Toyota Premio, registration number, UAU 700U, two Canters UBF 968T and UAU 457F (canter) together with two other vehicles registration numbers UAY 793E and UAY 836Y.

“Ten people died on spot while 33 were seriously injured and rushed to Kilembe hospital and St Paul Hospital in Kasese for treatment. Two of them have since been referred to Mbarara Regional referral Hospital for more medical attention.”

The police mouthpiece identified the injured as 25 males, seven females and one juvenile.

“The cause of the accident is still being investigated and more updates will be shared in due course,” he said.