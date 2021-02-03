President Museveni has flagged off a worldwide tour of different countries abroad to promoting trade and investment among potential investors as well as meeting Ugandan communities.

According to the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs , Amb.Abbey Walusimbi, the tour will commence with a three week’s tour across the different states in the US starting this week.

“The President commissioned my office to move across the diaspora to attract and woo potential investors to come and take up investment in different sectors across the country,” Walusimbi said.

“Our first trip shall be to the USA visiting different states beginning with Chicago, Indiana, Minneapolis, California and Washington DC. We are working hand in hand with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in all countries that we shall go, we shall be moving with the resident Ambassadors.”

According to Walusimbi, in the US he will be working closely with the Ugandan Ambassador to US, Amb. Mull Katende.

He noted that he will meet various Ugandan community leaders abroad with a view of contacting their communities to return home and take up several investments as well as availing them the different Ugandan communities with the different programs and incentives that government has put up in their favour.

“My office is a direct link between the President and the diasporas and it is national and non-partisan; I will as well use the visit to best understand the challenges faced by Ugandans leaving abroad with the aim of finding lasting solutions,” Walusimbi noted.

He noted that his visit to the US will be followed by another one to the Middle East where Uganda has a number of its citizens employed.