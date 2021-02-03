At least 45 people were arrested from Mathias Walukaga’s home, hours before mayoral polls the musician is taking part in. The suspects were arrested after midnight as the day broke into Wednesday.

Police swooped in on the musician’s residence in Maya sub-county, Wakiso district after learning of the gathering. The suspects were then transported to Nateete and Nsangi police stations where they are currently being held.

The arrest was confirmed by the Deputy PRO Kampala Metropolitan Police ASP Luke Owoyesigyire.

Owoyesigyire said, “At least 45 suspects, most of them residents of Kawempe Division were arrested. Walukaga wasn’t arrested since upon seeing the officers, he ran inside his house.”

He said that the suspects would be processed and arraigned in courts of law within 48 hours as per the law.

Owoyesigyire said that they had been arrested on suspicion of taking part in negligent acts likely to lead to the spread of an infectious disease (Coronavirus).

However, Walukaga condemned the arrest of what he called his “friends.” He said his political rivals were behind the arrest of his polling agents he had called to his home ahead of the on-going mayoral elections.

“How is it illegal to be visited by friends? I was simply briefing my team to prepare them for today’s program,” Walukaga said.

Walukaga is contesting for the Kyengera town council mayoral seat. Voting is currently on-going.