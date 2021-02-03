Opposition party, National Unity Platform has distanced itself from groups of people threatening to shut down Uganda with widespread protests.

The Minister for Information and ICT, Judith Nabakooba on Sunday said government has got wind of harmful propaganda being circulated that the country will shut down between today February 3 and 7 with protests.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj.Gen.Paul Lokech said the people being the threats are using video and audio messages sent on various social media platforms.

However, on Tuesday, National Unity Platform president, Robert Kyagulanyi said he is not aware of the said messages that are allegedly being circulated on social media.

“I first heard it from Minister Judith Nabakooba and then Maj.Gen.Lokech. I don’t know about those messages. If anyone is aggrieved, they should seek legal means for redress. As a party, we believe in non-violent means in whatever we do. They are trying to associate them with our party and other political parties but they are baseless,”Kyagulanyi told journalists on Tuesday.

Commenting on their next plan after the January 14 polls, Kyagulanyi said many views were fronted but noted they had decided to go to court to challenge the election.

“We want to be remembered as a group of people the pursued every legal redress to letter Z and it is the reason we are going to court.”

According to NUP spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi, such could be the work of government aimed at framing and targeting opposition supporters but noted they won’t be intimidated by anything.

“They are very capable of doing these things.If they could plant guns(in Arua) and tramped up charges, they are capable of doing anything.”

The Deputy Inspector General of Police on Monday said those threatening to shut down the country will regret their actions.

“We are aware of individuals and groups of promoting panic and fear through social media using videos and audio messages. We are not taking some of these messages lightly. We have a very robust force ready to deal with any situation,”Lokech said on Monday.

“Some of these people are outside Uganda and we are soon getting in touch with the host through our diplomatic channels to see what to do with them but those here in Uganda are being tracked down. However, those people who think they can bring anarchy to this country should know they are making a big mistake they will live to regret. These are not threats but a warning to those who want to cause chaos here. No country is immune to lawlessness but we are prepared for this challenge. Our security forces are resilient and remain deployed.”