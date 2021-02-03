Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga yesterday launched a five member committee to oversee the organisation of celebrations to mark Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi’s 66th birthday which is slated for April 13.

The team will be led by the kingdom’s Health minister Prosperous Nankindu Kavuma. Other members include: Hamisi Kakomo, the vice chairperson; Josephine Nantege Ssemanda, the secretary; Richard Kabanda and Baker Ssejjengo.

Mayiga said the kingdom is proud of life which God has given to Kabaka and for his reign during which they have witnessed the restoration of the kingdom of Buganda.

“We thank God for the Kabaka’s life because his life enables us to witness the key aspects that constitute Buganda into a kingdom particularly our heritage and culture,” he said.

Mayiga said Kabaka ordered the Kingdom pick themes that are health related while celebrating his birthday.

“Between 2016 – 2019 the theme was on sickle cell disease and between 2020-2022, the theme was on the fight against HIV/AIDS. You may recall that UNAIDS named the Kabaka the Good Will ambassador in the fight against HIV/AIDS in East and Central Africa,” he said.