The leader of the National Unity Platform Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has asked his supporters to stop the attacks on Next Media Services,the leading multi-media group in Uganda.

Bobi Wine comments came shortly after his supporters hurled insults towards NBS television, one of the brands of Next Media Services over alleged bias in the recently concluded presidential elections

In a statement issued on Monday, Next Media described the allegations as baseless and unfounded because it has consistently provided equal opportunity to all political players irrespective of their inclinations.

While addressing the Media yesterday, Kyagulanyi stated that he has never ordered his supporters to attack Next Media journalists or even boycott NBS.

“We didn’t call for any protest against NBS. We didn’t call for any boycott and we didn’t call for any hatred,”he said.

Kyagulanyi explained to the media that his supporters who are attacking NBS journalists should remember that some of these journalists were injured while covering him in the recently concluded presidential and parliamentary campaigns.

“I will not shy away from saying that NBS television is one of the television stations whose journalists stood with us in the tough time during our campaigns and some of them were seriously injured while executing their duty with truth honour, truth and transparency,”he said.

Kyagulanyi also distanced himself and the party from allegations that they are mobilising to carry out nationwide riots starting today.

He said they have no knowledge of such planned civil unrest.

“We have always asked our supporters and Ugandans at large to follow the law. We believe in non-violence and it is what we have advocating for,” he said.

He noted that if Ugandans are not happy with what is happening in country, the constitution provides for peaceful demonstration.