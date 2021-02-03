At least 32 people have been confirmed dead after a grisly accident caused five vehicles to ram into one another.

The accident occurred along the Kasese- FortPortal road along Hima Rugendabara road at Kihogo – Kasese after midnight.

According to a report from Red Cross, 32 dead bodies have been recovered so far, and 5 survivors referred to Kilembe hospital.

“Our emergency response team working with Police Uganda and UPDF led by Major Charles Nzei have managed the incident,” the statement reads in part.

According to available information, a truck carrying a coffin hit another car head-on, before different cars rammed into both cars.

“There was a big truck with a coffin and people on top, while a lorry full of people followed closely behind. When the car with coffin hit another car, the lorry behind it went straight into the two cars and mingled,” a source confirms.

In a short interval, another two vehicles came and also rammed into the scene.

Nile Post is still updating this story