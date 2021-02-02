Cabinet has approved the recommendation to have Semi-candidate classes (P6, S3, S5) report back to school in the short term and study (in shift where necessary) with the Candidate classes.

In a cabinet meeting that sat at State House Entebbe on Monday 1st February, 2021, the Ministry of Education was tasked to present a report with its recommendations for the re-opening of Education Institutions to non-candidate learners which have been at home since March 2021 as a measure to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Uganda Media Centre boss Ofwono Opondo, cabinet approved the the recommendations and now education institutions will be allowed to re-open in a staggered manner, while ensuring compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and safety of both the students and teachers.

The cabinet decisions that have been accessed by Nile Post show that cabinet approved semi-candidate classes to resume in the short term in order to ensure progression of the academic year.

Cabinet noted that, “Given that PLE will be completed on 31st March, 2021 and UCE on 6th April, 2021, there will be more space in schools, when candidates leave,” and this will enable other classes to return and study to complement the home schooling that they are currently having.

Prior to the opening however, cabinet tasked the leadership of the ministries of education and health to undertake a countrywide tour of schools and institutions to ascertain their preparedness to reopen.

Technical institutions, Primary Teachers College and the National Teachers College have also been allowed to open in the short run because these have the necessary enlightenment and equipments to enable them to learn safely.

Universities according to the education ministry and cabinet will also be allowed to re-open but in a staggered manner that will ensure compliance with the SOPs.

According to cabinet, promotion to the next class will be based on attendance and continuous assessment of class work and assignments.

Learners in the pre-primary section will however not re-open because according to the recommendations of the Ministry of Education, these cannot observe COVID-19 SOPs yet they are prone to respiratory infections and need a lot of interface with their teachers and parents which increases the risk of infection.

President Museveni is now expected to advise the country this week on the exact dates that students will be allowed to return to school following these cabinet decisions.