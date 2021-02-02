The ruling National Resistance Movement has swept the National Youth Member of Parliament elections held countrywide on Monday.

On Monday, Agnes Kirabo was voted the Member of Parliament for youths in the central region.

In the elections held at the National Teachers’ College in Mubende on Monday, Kirabo who got 780 votes beat former Makerere University Guild president, Ivan Bwowe who got 85 votes as he ran on the independent ticket, Mike Katongole 78 votes, Simon Ssenyonga,49 votes, Abdu Kalim Ziritwawula 9 votes, Joe Javiira 2 votes and Alvin Semambya with one vote.

“Accordingly as returning officer for central region electoral district and in accordance with section 58(1) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, I declare Kirabo Agnes who has obtained the largest number of votes to be the elected candidate for central region constituency,” Robert Beine, the returning officer declared.

Earlier, the Electoral Commission had disqualified Moses Kasule, the National Unity Platform-NUP candidate from the race for using a voter outside the Electoral College to back his candidature.

Elsewhere, Edson Rugumayo beat six others including Minister Beti Kamya’s son, Arnold Turwomwe to be elected the Youth MP for the Western Region in elections held on Monday.

NRM’s Rugumayo garnered 1,419 votes against Turwomwe(independent)’s 402 votes, Adios Beineomugisha (FDC) 26 votes, James Kamukama(NUP)3 votes, Edwin Muramuzi(Independent) 41 votes and Paul Kato who came on the independent ticket didn’t get any vote.

In Mbale, NRM’s Bernard Odoi beat five others to be elected the Youth MP for Eastern Uganda whereas in Northern Uganda, NRM’s Boniface Henry Okot beat others to become the Northern Region Youth MP.

Earlier, Phiona Nyamutooro had also been voted the new Female National Youth MP.

Youths in Uganda are represented by five Members of Parliament, with one person coming from each of the four regions that make up the country, and one National Youth MP who is supposed to be a female.