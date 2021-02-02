Next Media Services, the leading multi-media group in Uganda has described allegations that it favoured some candidates ahead of others in the recently concluded elections as baseless and unfounded.

The allegations were made by Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, the NUP presidential candidate in a letter he posted on his social media platforms at the weekend.

Kyagulanyi who has rushed to court challenging President Museveni’s victory alleged that one of Next Media’s brands, NBS TV’s election day reporting was biased against him.

Next Media’s head of public relations, Desire Derekford Mugumisa, said the station has consistently provided equal opportunity to all political players irrespective of their inclinations.

“NBS television has a greater purpose to always serve Uganda first with objectivity and uphold professionalism through fair and balanced coverage,”Mugumisa said in a statement seen by The Nile Post.

“Via social media, our attention was drawn to a letter addressed to us dated 27th January, 2021 from Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi alleging conspiracy and bias in the 2021 election reporting on our part. These allegations are baseless and unfounded,”he added.

Mugumisa explained that the station has continuously received similar sentiments from government, opposition and the general public alike, especially when its not in their favour.

He noted that the station will commit to avail it’s platforms to all stakeholders in order to provide bold, balanced and relevant reporting for the transformation of Uganda and Africa at large.