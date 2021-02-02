Following the allegations that the country might shut down on the 3rdthrough 6thFebruary, security agencies have been forced to come out with a warning. The chief of defense force Gen. David Muhoozi in a tweet reassured Ugandans of safety of their lives and their businesses.

“These messages going around threatening Ugandans are contemptible. Ignore them we shall defend you, go about your businesses your safety is guaranteed” Muhoozi quoted in a tweet.

On Sunday the minister of Information and Technology tweeted saying that information received indicates plans of some people to cause chaos on 3rdthrough 7thFebruary 2021.

“We have received information that there are some people planning to cause chaos between 3rdand 7thFebruary 2021. They are moving around spreading harmful propaganda that the country will shut down during those days” Minister Nabakooba tweeted

The Information minister added in the same tweet that taxi drivers are being threatened most and being urged not to operate during those days.

“They are intimidating taxi drivers and the public against being on the road and places of work during those days” Nabakooba added.

This comes at a time when the country is on tension as the National Unity platform supporters are seemingly bitter with the electoral results by the independent Electoral commission declaring President Museveni the winner on 16thJan 2021. The camp has been talking of “PLAN B” which raised fears among Ugandans.