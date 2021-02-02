The Jinja Chief Magistrate Catherine Agwero has dismissed an application by NRM’s Robert Kanusu seeking a vote recount for 22 polling stations in the just concluded mayoral race.

Kanusu who emerged third with 9810 votes was challenging NUP’s Peter Kasolo victory who was declared winner with 11,899 votes.

In her ruling, the trial magistrate concurred with the defence lawyers that Kanusu did not state clearly the reason for the vote recount since his agents signed on all the declaration forms which the Electoral commission used to declare Kasolo winner.

The magistrate upheld Kasolo’s election as duly elected mayor of the newly created Jinja City

She asked both parties to meet their costs in this application although the defence lawyers had requested that the application be dismissed with costs.

Kasolo, a comedian in Jinja based Swengere Family beat nine other contestants including high profile politicians like Dr Frank Nabwiso of FDC, DP’s Ivan Tibenkana and NRM’s Robert Kanusu among others.