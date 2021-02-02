The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) has said it will work together with the National Unity Platform (NUP) in challenging the 2021 presidential election results in the Supreme Court.

In a press briefing held on Monday at the ANT party offices in Kampala, party spokesperson Herbert Sseryazi also challenged the judiciary to give this case all the dignity it deserves.

Sseryazi said that the January 14th election exposed the incompetence of the Electoral Commission right from the registration of voters upto the declaration of results.

“It was clear that the EC was not acting independently as enshrined and as its mandate,” Sseryazi said.

Sseryazi said that the printing, transportation and distribution of the electoral material, among other things, was not done in a clear and participatory manner which undermined the purpose of an election according to the electoral laws of Uganda.

“We condemn and reject the outcome of this election. As a party, We shall support any legal means that may be taken by friendly forces in the opposition as far as challenging this election is concerned,” Sseryazi added.

Kyagulanyi’s NUP on Monday filed a petition challenging President Museveni’s re-election.

According to the final results announced by the Electoral Commission last week, the incumbent, President Museveni got 6,042898 votes representing 58.38% whereas the runners up, Kyagulanyi got 3631437 votes representing 35.08%.

However, in the petition, Kyagulanyi says the campaigns and the subsequent elections were not free and fair, rendering the outcome nugatory.

“The election was invalid on grounds that it was not conducted in accordance with the principles laid down in the provision of the Constitution , the Presidential Elections Act and the Electoral Commission Act,” Kyagulanyi says.