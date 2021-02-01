Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi has promised to continue working for the people of Bukoto Central despite losing the area Member of Parliament (MP) seat in the January 14th election.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday after attending church service at Lubaga Cathedral, Ssekandi accepted defeat, thanked God for granting him life, and pledged to keep working for his supporters.

“God has given me life. I have been granted life and I am looking forward to continuing working for the people,” Ssekandi said.

Ssekandi said that he is proud of his service to the people of Bukoto Central and added that he will continue working for the area because people’s needs will never end.

” The needs never end, you just have to do what you can. I will try to see that I continue working so that our area is at peace, and people continue to love one another,”

Ssekandi asked God to grant him more life so that he can continue with his plans for the people.

The Vice President has been at the helm of representing Bukoto Central in Parliament from 1994 until January 14th this year, when he was beaten by Democratic Party’s Eng. Richard Ssebamala.

According to the results from the Electoral Commission returning officer for Bukoto Central, Ssebalamu won with 9,916 while Ssekandi finished second with 4904 votes.