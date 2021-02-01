The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech has warned that perpetrators and those instigating violence will face the wrath of the law .

Social media has in the past few weeks been awash with posts, photos , audios and videos of people threatening to cause chaos between February 3 and 7 2021 in what has been labeled as a shutdown of the country.

Addressing journalists on Monday, the deputy police chief warned that security is aware of all these moves and will not hesitate to take action against the perpetrators.

“We are aware of individuals and groups of promoting panic and fear through social media using videos and audio messages . We are not taking some of these messages lightly. We have a very robust force ready to deal with any situation,”Lokech said on Monday.

According to some of the messages that have since gone viral on social media, a number of people have been asked to remain home between February 3 and 7, 2021 and stock enough food to prepare for the unfolding events.

However, the deputy Inspector General of Police, a battle-hardened soldier with vast experience told journalists that security has started a crackdown on the originators of the messages, noting that investigations have so far given a glimpse of who they are.

“Some of these people are outside Uganda and we are soon getting in touch with the host through our diplomatic channels to see what to do with them but those here in Uganda are being tracked down. However, those people who think they can bring anarchy to this country should know they are making a big mistake they will live to regret,”Maj.Gen.Lokech said.

“These are not threats but a warning to those who want to cause chaos here. No country is immune to lawlessness but we are prepared for this challenge. Our security forces are resilient and remain deployed.”

He noted that just like the just concluded elections were peaceful, the security of the country will remain intact.

The deputy police chief’s comments complement those made by President Museveni last month during the 35th NRA celebrations where he warned that government will not tolerate any form of violence.

“The only thing we cannot tolerate is violence. I ask all Ugandans to forget about violence. Don’t dream about it because it will not work. Forget about threats. They will not work and you are creating blood pressure for yourself for nothing,” Museveni said at Entebbe State House.

Following the deadly November 18 and 19 protests in various parts of the country after the arrest of National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, the army and police have heavily deployed in several parts of Kampala to beef up security.