President Museveni and chairman of the National Resistance Movement has attributed the loss of the party in the Buganda region to cheating among other issues.

Museveni was speaking to members of the NRM caucus at Kololo Airstrip when he made the statements on Saturday.

At the caucus, the Government Chief Whip and Woman MP for Kiboga District, Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa, commended the country for voting massively for President Museveni and NRM, mandating them to steer the country for the next five years.

“The NRM made it with a majority member of Parliament registering over 317 already. The party performed well in all regions apart from Buganda and some parts of Busoga,” Nankabirwa said.

She said the party needs to do a general audit of what went wrong in those regions where the NRM performed poorly.

Nankabirwa is among government ministers that were beaten in the polls by National Unity Platform members whose party swept the Buganda region, leaving all Museveni’s ministers uprooted.

Museveni attributed Buganda’s loss to a number of things including cheating.

He said while others lost fairly due to their inability to address people’s concerns, some of the ministers and other NRM MPs were rigged out.

Among those the President referred to included Mityana Woman MP Judith Nabakooba who has been fighting land grabbers, another matter that has been affecting Buganda.

Museveni said it is time for the government to address the issue of land grabbing in Buganda and household income.

“The main problem I have been telling you is subsistence farming. People working for the stomach only instead of working for both the stomach and the pocket,” Mr. Museveni said. “We should not co-exist with people working for only the stomach.”