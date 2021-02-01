The ICT and Information Minister Judith Nabakooba has warned that security will not hesitate to arrest any individuals or groups of people threatening to hold protests in various parts of the country later this week.

Addressing journalists on Sunday, Nabakooba said government has got wind of plans by people she didn’t mention that are planning to cause chaos between February 3 and 7 2021 but noted they will regret their actions.

“These individuals are moving around spreading harmful propaganda that the country will shut down during those days. They are intimidating taxi drivers and the public against being on the road and places of work during those days. I call upon anyone to disassociate themselves from this evil plan,” Nabakooba said.

“The country is safe and security will work fast to arrest anyone planning to create chaos.”

The minister’s comments come on the backdrop of National Unity Platform principal, Robert Kyagulanyi’s protest of the January 14 election results in which the incumbent, Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner.

Kyagulanyi insists the polls were marred with irregularities and his party’s lawyers are expected to challenge the election before the Supreme Court later today.

President Museveni last week warned that security that remains heavily deployed in various parts of the city will not tolerate any forms of violence in the aftermath of the January 14 polls.

“The only thing we cannot tolerate is violence. I ask all Ugandans to forget about violence. Don’t dream about it because it will not work. Forget about threats. They will not work and you are creating blood pressure for yourself for nothing,” Museveni said during celebrations to mark the 35thJanuary 1986 liberation held at Entebbe State House.