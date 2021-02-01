The National Resistance Movement(NRM) secretary general, Justice Kasule Lumumba has urged newly elected mayors of municipalities and city divisions to prioritise clean cities and towns.

While speaking to the media at the weekend, Lumumba congratulated those who won adding that this is time to work for the people of Uganda.

“I urge the elected leaders of urban councils to clean our cities. And on behalf of the NRM party, we shall work with all of you to make sure we improve on the livelihood of our people in the urban areas because the numbers keep increasing due to rural-urban movement,”she said.

Lumumba thanked the Uganda People’s Defence Forces for electing their representatives in parliament in an election she described as most peaceful.

She however reminded Ugandans of the elections for the four regional youth representatives slated to take place today at the various election centres.

According to the law the elections for the representatives of the youth in parliament are conducted in different regions.

The electoral commission gazetted places where elections are going to take place.

For northern Uganda the delegates conference will be in Gulu, for western it will be in Mbarara, for central it will be in Mubende and for eastern it will be in Mbale, according to Lumumba.

The final elections of leaders to lower local government councils (sub county chairperson and councillors; town council chairpersons and councillors; municipality divisions and councillors) will be held countrywide, on Tuesday, 3rd February, 2021.

Lumumba said the local governments are key since they are at the forefront of nurturing citizen engagement, service delivery and management of public space.

She said they also monitor lower level units at sub-county level.