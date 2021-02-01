The minister for ICT and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba has warned school administrators against allowing non-candidate students to continue attending school physically, despite President Museveni’s directive on school re-opening.

President Museveni said last week that schools should wait for another three months before they can open to allow continuing students back but according to Nabakooba, school heads are undermining this directive.

“We have come to learn that some schools are secretly violating this guidance and allowing students of senior five, senior three and primary six to attend school physically, I call upon all school administrators and parents involved to immediately stop,” Nabakooba said.

Nabakooba said that currently, only candidate students are allowed to physically meet and study at school.

The Minister of ICT/National Guidance urged school heads to instead use this time to strengthen their readiness to resume operations when government lifts the current suspension.

Nile Post understands that last week, cabinet tasked the Ministry of Education to provide a brief about the state of readiness to re-open schools and according to Nabakooba, the cabinet will receive the full report on Monday.

“As we wait for guidance from our scientists and his excellency the president, I call upon all academic institutions to continue working on the expected Standard Operating Procedures,” Nabakooba said.

Schools in Uganda were closed in March last year as a way to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.