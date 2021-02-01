The leadership of the faith of Unity has announced that their founder, a local deity known as Owobusobozi Bisaka will not be buried.

Bisaka succumbed to COVID-19 on January 14, 2021, at the age of 91, and Faith of Unity believers on Sunday officially sent him off.

His body was preserved in a glass coffin in one of the rooms inside his mansion on Kapyeemi hill, Muhorro town council in Kagadi district where it will be treated and kept for future viewing.

Chief mourner President Yoweri Museveni was represented by the Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Buyanja County, Matia Kasaija, who arrived at the premises in a police helicopter.

Kasaija hailed the now-deceased founder of the Unity of Faith for uniting his people during his lifetime.

“The late Owobusobozi used his platform as a religious leader to promote good morals and discipline among his followers. I urge you to continue upholding the path of righteousness and good conduct which he preached,” Kasaija said in his speech.

According to Alında Akugizibwe, who one of the current leadership of the religious sect, the faith of Unity will continue to thrive even in Bisaka’s absence because their god continues to live.

Akugizibwe said that their people have continued to receive visions from Bisaka even after his death.

“Our faith of Unity will continue to thrive because Bisaka is not dead. god does not die,” Akugizibwe said.