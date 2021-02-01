The Minister for ICT/National Guidance Judith Nabakooba has advised the public to desist from overcrowding courts of law because this undermines the country’s fight against COVID-19.

Nabakooba, who is also the cabinet spokesperson said in her weekly press briefs on Sunday that usually, elections are followed by petitions in courts of law, challenging several aspects and that government is now concerned with the overcrowding in and around courts.

“Going forward, we have all been advised to stay away from the courts of law, limiting presence to only immediate parties and their lawyers,” Nabakooba announced.

Nabakooba said that this communication is meant to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and also strengthen the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

However Nabakooba’s plea comes as NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi prepares to file his election petition at the Supreme Court today.

Uganda is currently counting 39,533 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, with at least 324 fatalities from the virus.

Nabakooba’s statement comes at a time when the National Unity Platform (NUP) former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, through his lawyers of Wameli Advocates is preparing to petition court, challenging the results of the January 14 election where he came second according to the Electoral Commission results.