Uganda Cranes midfielder, Saidi Kyeyune has said he is elated to join Sudanese giants El Merrikh.

Kyeyune’s two beautiful strikes in the games against Togo and Morocco were the talking points for Uganda’s journey in this year’s CHAN tournament in Cameroon where the Cranes were eliminated in a humiliating fashion after losing 5-2 in their last game.

The URA midfielder’s stellar performance didn’t go without notice after the 16 time Sudan Premier League winners sought his services.

The club announced on Sunday they have acquired his services after putting pen to paper to a year’s deal.

“Ugandan international and URA Kampala’s attacking midfielder is officially red. Welcome Kyeyune,” the club confirmed on their social media pages.

However, speaking in response to the deal, Kyeyune said he was happy to be joining the club with a vast history.

“It is a great opportunity to be part of the winning team,” he posted on his twitter.

Kyeyune joins Cranes goalkeeper, Salim Jamal Magoola who is currently playing at Al Hilal to ply his trade in Sudan.