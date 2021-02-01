The former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president, Dr Kizza Besigye, has said open and distance e-learning is not possible in Uganda due to serious challenges of ICT access.

Besigye’s remarks came few days after the government advised schools to wait for another three months before they can open to allow students back due to Covid-19.

Institutions of higher learning were advised to proceed with online classes until a decision is made by President Museveni to re-open schools.

Last year, the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) released guidelines for e-learning in institutions of higher learning across the country to commence remote teaching and learning activities during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

According to Besigye,Uganda is still facing a lot of hiccups in regard to the use of ICT which should have been addressed long time ago by the current regime.

“Dysfunctional NRM/Museveni Junta has not figured out how students in Uganda can resume their education, 10 months after lockdown. The open and distance e-learning can’t work in Uganda due to serious challenges of ICT access,”Besigye noted.

Besigye said Museveni’s government has greatly and strategically endangered the future of our children.

However, the minister of ICT and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba said on Sunday that Cabinet will be sitting today at the State House and it will receive a full report on the state of preparedness for learners from the ministry of education.

After that parents and learners will have to wait for guidance from the Ministry of Health and President Museveni on the way forward.

“Whereas reopening of schools for all learners to allow physical interactions is still on hold, we have come to learn that some schools are secretly violating this guidance and allowing students/ pupils of other classes to attend school physically,”she said.

She advised school administrators and parents involved in such initiative to immediately to stop.

Recent developments, however, have seen the re-opening of schools for candidate classes and a good number of learners, especially in urban areas have continued to learn through different mediums, including e-learning.

Numerous calls have been made to government to adopt e-learning as the main medium of teaching in a situation where learning institutions are not fully reopened to all classes.