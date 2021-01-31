The U.S. ambassador to Uganda, Natalie Brown has emphasised the essential role that the opposition plays in a democracy.

She made the observation in a meeting with the National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine on January 30.

Brown commended the participation of candidates from across Uganda’s political spectrum in the country’s recent elections.

She noted the United States’ deep and continuing concern about the extrajudicial detention of opposition political party members, the reported disappearance of several opposition supporters, and continued restrictions on the NUP’s operations.

She reiterated that the United States did not take sides or support any specific candidate or party in Uganda’s elections.

Brown called for all political parties and their supporters to use constitutional, legal, and non-violent means to address complaints over election irregularities.

She emphasised U.S. support for the fundamental freedoms of expression, assembly, and movement adding that political violence, repression, and intimidation have no place in democracies.