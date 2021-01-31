When you decide to enter into an agreement for the transfer of a condominium apartment, make sure you have fully understood the legal matters concerning the transaction.

Who pays for the stamp duty, which kind of title is on the table? And what are the other costs that you will be paying as the owner of the house?

Many people imagine that buying the apartment is the end, they forget the extra costs that come with the fact that one must keep contributing a certain sum towards the maintenance of the place.

Here are the other issues you need to look into before you take on the apartment.