I am yet to work in an environment where someone is not accused of sleeping their way to a position. It used to be a woman thing, but these days, it has also dragged the men in.

It actually comes off as competition in some workplaces. And this is not necessarily a top-man thing. In bigger work environments, every supervisor has been put in bed with someone whether they know it or not. What in the heavens makes one believe that sleeping their way up works?

What informs that kind of rubbish? It may work in the short run to get you in, but I can assure you that it will end in tears if you do not have the brain to keep that job.

Women tend to think that they can get away with anything for as long as their cookie is being munched. I am not trying to rain on anyone’s parade. But your cookie had better be attached to head that works for you to keep that job.

If your boss is a woman, and you think that the only way to keep in her good books is by giving her head once in a while, it had better be premium head and not access or family package. Sleeping your way up is simply not sustainable. It will become complicated at some point.

Lines will be crossed knowingly or otherwise. It is hard to control a woman who knows how you look when naked.

It will be quite hard for someone to concentrate in a brainstorming meeting when all they can think about are the words you said when you were getting to heaven.

Imagine in an environment where all a man is thinking about is how you moan, yet they await guidance from you about a very serious project.

You might end up doing the work yourself. No policy can ever get rid of office romance but before you think of getting naked with the person who expects a report from you the next morning, be sure that you have the brains to sustain whatever you are working on.

And do not forget that if they have slept with you, you are not the first, nor the last. No matter how many times they swear that something about you is different, do not believe them.

If they manage to convince you and get you moaning, they sure are capable of doing it with anybody else.

There will always be a better-looking woman or man walking into your office. Just how are you planning to keep your position with just open legs?

Till next time, enjoy the sex, but work has to be worked!