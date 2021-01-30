The Chief of the Defence Forces ,Gen.David Muhoozi, his deputy, Lt.Gen.Wilson Mbasu Mbaddi and the Commander Land Forces, Lt.Gen. Peter Elwelu were some of the new faces as the UPDF elected its representatives to the 11th parliament.

The function held at the Land Forces headquarters in Bombo also saw Lt.Gen.James Mugira, Col Dr Victoria Nekesa, Lt Col charity Bainababo and Maj. Dr.Jeniffer Alanyo elected as newcomers by the army council whereas Gen.Edward Katumba Wamala, Maj.Gen Sam Kavuma and Maj.Gen Henry Masiko returned to the August House to represent the army.

Dropped

The elections on Friday overseen by the commander in chief, Gen.Yoweri Museveni as the chairperson of the army council saw one of the longest-serving MPs, Gen.Elly Tumwine lose the bid to serve his fifth term in the national assembly after being dropped.

Others who joined the league of the dropped included Lt.Gen.Ivan Koreta, Maj.Gen.Pecos Kutesa, Col.Francis Takirwa, Brig.Flavia Byekwaso, Col.Felix Kulayigye and Capt.Evelyn Asiimwe who were not even nominated for election by the army council.

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces Council has today elected new representatives to the 11th Parliament.

Speaking to the Army Council, President Museveni asked the new UPDF MPs to support the seven key priority areas that he listed as equipping the army, roads, railway and waterways, electricity, health education, salaries for the scientists and the armed forces and wealth funds.

“Support the equipping our armed forces to be second to none in our region of Africa, and I will not compromise on that,” Gen Museveni said.

He added that the Army MPs are in Parliament to be a conveyor belt for national issues and be listening posts.

According to the commander in chief, this is on the account of the history of Uganda which like some other African countries had become ungovernable and a failed state, adding that the members of the Constituent Assembly found it wise to include 10 members of Parliament to represent the UPDF.