Government has faulted the international media for tainting Uganda’s image abroad something that it says has affected the country’s tourism and scared foreign investors.

Addressing the media at his office in Kampala, the State Minister for Information and ICT Peter Ogwang claimed international journalists operating in the country were biased in their reporting.

Without mentioning specific media houses for the diplomatic reasons, Ogwang said the biased reporting of some of the international media on the just concluded general elections had not only affected the country’s image but also undermined both tourism and the investment sector.

Ogwang said none of the international journalists operating in Uganda had sought the government’s input to have a balanced stories. He advised them to be professional in their reporting.

The minister also disclosed that government is thinking of reviewing the existing laws that will regulate social media. He did not commit himself on when government intends restore social media platforms which were switched off on January 12.

He said government will comply with the directive of Speaker Rebecca Kadaga to investigate incidents of human rights violations in the just concluded elections.