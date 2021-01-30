The National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has urged his party’s elected city mayors, LCVs and councillors of Wakiso and Kampala districts to be servant leaders.

Kyagulanyi met the newly elected leaders at his home in Magere on Friday afternoon.

In his short speech, Kyagulanyi said that each of the NUP elected city mayors, LCVs and councillors was not elected because of their name, but because of what they represent and urged them not be diverted.

“The people elected you because of what you represent. They are going to make every effort to compromise you but don’t be politicians. Be servants of the people,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi urged the leaders to unite and be ready to help when called upon by both the party and the people who elected them in office.

Kyagulanyi, who has since refused to accept results of the recently held presidential election where he came second told the leaders that the party would announce its next step.

The Nile Post has established that Kyagulanyi has notified court about his intentions to file a petition challenging the presidential election on Monday, February 1, 2021.