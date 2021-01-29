By Samuel Muhimba

Uganda has slipped in corruption ranking by five places from the 137th position in 2019 to 142nd position in the 2020, out of 180 countries that were ranked. This is from Transparency International Corruption Index report.

The report shows Uganda scored 27 percent, in 2020 up from 28 percent in 2019.

In the region, Rwanda ranked the least corrupt country in 49th position with a score of 54 percent, followed by Tanzania in the 94th position with a score of 38 while Kenya followed with 124th position with a score of 31.

The report rates 180 countries globally, out of which Denmark and New Zealand ranks highest at 88% score, followed by Finland, Singapore, Sweden and Switzerland, with scores of 85 each. Like the previous years, the report shows more than two-thirds of countries score below 50 on this year’s CPI, with an average score of just 43.

With an average score of 32, Sub-Saharan Africa is the lowest performing region on the CPI, showing little improvement from previous years and underscoring a need for urgent action.

With a score of 66, the Seychelles consistently earns top marks in the region, followed by Botswana (60) and Cabo Verde (58).

The bottom countries are South Sudan and Somalia, with scores of 12 each, followed by Syria (14), Yemen (15) and Venezuela (15).

The 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index further reveals widespread corruption is weakening COVID-1 9 response, threatening global recovery.

“COVID-19 is not just a health and economic crisis. It’s a corruption crisis. And one that we’re currently failing to manage”- Delia Ferreira Rubio Chair, Transparency International.

The data shows that despite some progress, most countries still fail to tackle corruption effectively.

“The past year has tested governments like no other in memory, and those with higher levels of corruption have been less able to meet the challenge. But even those at the top of the CPI must urgently address their role in perpetuating corruption at home and abroad.” – Delia Ferreira further asserted.