Renowned Uganda Cranes cheerleader, Jackson Ssewanyana, also known as Uncle Money has been sentenced to four years imprisonment after being convicted on charges of manslaughter.

On Thursday, Uncle Money as he is commonly known, especially among football fanatics was sentenced to four years imprisonment together with Benson Ssenyonga, the defence secretary for Kasubi Zone IV LC1 in Kampala for leading a group of other people that lynched Hakim Tumusiime who was suspected of stealing a phone.

Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Miriam Okello said that she was convinced by the evidence from witnesses that the duo participated in the act of mob justice that she said was barbaric and ought to be condemned.

” The convicts had a duty to uphold the law and care for the people they lead including the deceased,” the Chief Magistrate noted, before sentencing each of them to four years imprisonment.

The charges

Uncle money, who is also the vice-chairperson for Kasubi zone 4 in Lubaga division is alleged to have incited a mob to Lynch a suspected mobile phone thief, one Siraje Hakim Tumusiime .

According to the state prosecutor, at about 8:30 pm on August 16, 2019, Tumusiime who was a phone dealer at Mutaasa Kafeero plaza in Kampala city received a phone call that made him leave his house in Lubya zone.

It was also contended that later, Uncle Money was seen holding Tumusiime by the hand and leading him behind Royal Hotel where he allegedly handed him over to stick-wielding youths led by the defence secretary Ssenyonga.

The youths are said to have beaten and kicked Tumusiime before uncle money transferred him to an unknown destination.

Prosecution also told court that after 3 days of searching, Tumusiime’s body was found at Mulago city mortuary with numerous wounds prompting the family to report a murder case at Old Kampala Police station.