The Ministry of Education has been tasked to put in place an appropriate school disease surveillance system that will help in tracking and identifying positive cases of Covid-19 when schools finally re-open for non-candidate students.

In a cabinet meeting that sat on Monday 25, January 2021, it was agreed that the re-opening of schools for non-candidate classes will be informed by the epidemiology of the coronavirus pandemic and the education ministry was urged to ensure a safe return for the students.

Cabinet resolved that the Ministry of Education should update the Standard Operating Procedures to communicate the current epidemiology situation in collaboration with other stakeholders.

The disease surveillance system, according to cabinet, should have clear reporting channels and large scale testing capacity to quickly detect and isolate cases of Covid-19 when schools finally re-open.

Uganda currently has 39,424 positive cases of Covid-19.

President Museveni, early this week advised schools to wait for another three months before they can re-open.

The president’s message was carried in a circular from the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), in which they advised schools to proceed with online classes until a decision is made from the president.

NCHE emphasized the directive saying that no schools should be open as yet until a decision is made.