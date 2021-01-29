SafeBoda, in partnership with People that Deliver, have launched the Safe-Health campaign, which will make health care accessible at the tap of a button.

The launch took place at the SafeBoda Academy in Kyebando and it was officiated by Assistant Commissioner in Charge of Pharmacy and Ministry of Health Representative, Dr. Fred Sebisubi.

Under the Safe-Health campaign, SafeBoda will partner with pharmacies around Kampala to provide a comprehensive range of health products on the SafeBoda app, allowing customers to conveniently access health care.

In his speech, SafeBoda Head of Partnerships and Events, Shakib Nsubuga said that besides being a ride-hailing application, SafeBoda is committed to ensure that people have access to health care.

“This partnership has given us an opportunity to empower our community of customers, vendors and SafeBodas by using digital solutions to solve challenges to health care access. Through the Safe-Health campaign, we are able to deliver health care products right to our customers’ doorsteps at just a tap of a button,” Nsubuga said.

With the Covid-19 pandemic came a limit to movements but with SafeBoda, Nsubuga said that their people will be able to deliver these items anywhere, making it possible for the clients to have access to health care products at a tap of the button.

“I want to thank SafeBoda and partners for developing the app, and making it possible for people to access services. This initiative will make it easier for customers to get health care, especially during this challenging COVID period,” Nsubuga said.